Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Man jailed for removing condom without consent

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in World
0
Man jailed for removing condom without consent


close

condom

Stealthing is already considered a violation in different countries.

Photo:

Óscar Berrocal / EL TIEMPO

The ‘stealthing’ is already considered a violation in different countries.

It is the first sentence imposed to punish this practice, known as ‘stealthing’, in the Netherlands.

A Dutch court on Tuesday sentenced a man to suspended prison for having removed a condom, without consent, while having sex, a practice known as “stealthing”. This is the first sentence imposed to punish this practice in the Netherlands.

(Also: Monuments of Paris sink into mountains of garbage due to collectors’ strike)

The 28-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to coercion before the Rotterdam court, acknowledging that the condom had been secretly withdrawn despite the fact that the person with whom he was having sex had previously indicated that he did not want to have unprotected sex.

See also  Public Prosecution Service turns off speed camera after a torrent of violations: 'Raking money is not the intention'

(Keep reading: Russia passes law that punishes false information about mercenaries with 15 years)

“This action is also called ‘stealthing,'” the court stated in a statement. “In this way, he exposed (the woman) to contracting sexually transmitted diseases and an unwanted pregnancy,” he added.

He exposed (the woman) to sexually transmitted diseases and an unwanted pregnancy.

The judges considered that there was no rape because there was “an agreement between the suspect and the complainant about sexual penetration” and that the coercion only concerned the fact of not using a condom. The man was sentenced to three months in prison and a fine of 1,000 euros ($1,070).

(Also: Russia and the UN are negotiating how to renew the cereal export agreement)

Dutch law does not stipulate anything against “stealthing” and this was one of the first prosecutions in the Netherlands for this practiceindicated the public broadcasting group NOS, adding that similar rulings were also issued in other countries such as Germany, Switzerland and New Zealand.

See also  Trump Jr. urged his father to condemn the assault on the Capitol

(Also read: Study reveals the countries and regions that imported the most weapons in 2022)

In 2021, California became the first US state to ban the practice.

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Man #jailed #removing #condom #consent

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Morocco is a candidate with Spain and Portugal to organize the “World Cup 2030”

Morocco is a candidate with Spain and Portugal to organize the "World Cup 2030"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result