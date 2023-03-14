In a message read out by the Minister of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, in the Rwandan capital, the King said: “I announce to this gathering of you that the Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to submit a joint candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup.”

He explained that “this joint candidacy, which is a precedent in the history of football, will bear the title of linking Africa and Europe, between the north and south of the Mediterranean Sea, and between the African continent, the Arab world and the Euro-Mediterranean space.”

He added, “This nomination will also embody the highest meanings of convergence around the best of this or that aspect, and bear witness to the concerted efforts of genius, creativity, and the integration of experiences and capabilities.”

And last week, the Spanish newspaper “AS” revealed that the Spanish and Portuguese football federations are considering including Morocco in the 2030 World Cup organization file, after it was scheduled to include Ukraine.

And the Spanish newspaper highlighted that “Ukraine’s participation as a host country is excluded, due to the alleged corruption case involving the President of the Ukrainian Federation, Andriy Pavelko, on charges of fraud and money laundering.”

Spain and Portugal were, at first, excluded. Morocco From the joint file, because the International Federation and European Football Associations objected to the nominations of countries from different continental federations, but it seems that the matter will differ now, at a time when other countries such as Saudi Arabia Egypt and Greece to make a joint offer.

It was the last time she hosted Spain 1982 World Cup Finals, while neighbors Portugal and Morocco did not host this international event.