Las Cruces, NM.- A Chaparral man has been charged in a criminal complaint with illegally stockpiling firearms and explosives in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Frederick Urban, 76, is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Aug. 12, 2024, and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing, which has not been scheduled.

According to the criminal complaint, on August 8, 2024, the ATF received a tip from a concerned citizen who provided evidence indicating that Urban, a previously convicted felon, was in possession of firearms. Following an investigation, which included review of photographs and videos provided by the concerned citizen, ATF agents confirmed the presence of numerous firearms at Urban’s residence.

On August 10, 2024, ATF agents, with support from the New Mexico State Police and the El Paso Police Department, executed a federal search warrant at Urban’s residence. The search resulted in the recovery of numerous firearms, approximately 100,000 rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines, and gunpowder. Additionally, triacetone triperoxide, an extremely volatile explosive, homemade detonators, blasting caps, and gunpowder, as well as other homemade bomb components, were found.

If convicted on the current charges, Urban faces up to 15 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Alexander M. M. Uballez and Brendan Iber, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Phoenix Field Division, made the announcement Tuesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Las Cruces Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the New Mexico State Police, the El Paso Police Department, and the FBI’s El Paso Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ry Ellison and Mark Saltman are prosecuting the case.

Anyone with information about illegal firearms or explosives can submit an anonymous tip to the ATF by texting the code ATFPHO to 63975 and then following the link to create a report or by calling (602) 776-5400.

