Chihuahua, Chih. – At around 6:30 p.m., a traffic accident was reported at kilometer 171+500 of the Chihuahua-Ciudad Juárez highway. A gray Nissan Pathfinder pickup truck with license plates DXN-607-A collided with the rear of a trailer that was stopped on the road due to a mechanical failure.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of the truck, who was speeding, did not notice the presence of the trailer stopped with the flashers on. Fortunately, the incident did not cause any casualties, even though the driver of the company “SobreRuedas Express” was checking the vehicle’s fault at the time.

Elements of the National Guard quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance to those involved and place preventive signs, since the rain that was beginning to fall was making the pavement slippery, increasing the risk of more accidents.

The accident caused a slight traffic jam on the road, however, there were no other people involved and traffic was restored in a short time.