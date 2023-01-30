Baltazar Lemos, a 60-year-old Brazilian, faked his own death among friends and family to see who would attend his wake.

Lemos had uploaded a photo to social networks at the door of the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in São Paulo in order to simulate his hospitalization and see what reactions were triggered.

I wanted to know who would really go to my wake and not just my birthday

On January 17, he made another post in which he assured that, after being hospitalized, his condition had become complicated and he had finally passed away: “At the beginning of this sad afternoon, Commander Baltazar Lemos left us. Soon more information”.

Published the post, friends and family of the alleged victim they began to write shocked messages.

At the same time, his nephew went to the hospital to seek information about his uncle’s death, but discovered that Lemos had never been admitted to said institution.

Hours later, on the Facebook profile of the alleged deceased, the address and time of the farewell ceremony was published: “On January 18, at 7:30 p.m., in the Vatican Chapel, Curitiba.”

In the church, once everyone had gathered, a voice that seemed to be Baltazar’s began to sound through a speaker and, at the end of the story, Lemos appeared.

After the fact, in an interview with the local media O Tempo, Lemos expressed: “Days before I sent the invitations to my birthday. I had the idea five months ago. I made the invitations, sent them out and before the date I decided to do this episode. He wanted to show that he really died. People interpreted it in their own way. I wanted to know who would really go to my wake and not just my birthday.”

Asked if anyone knew what he would do, he continued: “I didn’t tell anyone, because I hoped it would turn out well. I had no intention of hurting, offending, causing any harm to anyone. I really apologize to people.”

His attitude generated a lot commotion and divisions in the group of friends: some repudiated it and others found it funny.

A week after what happened, Baltazar published on his social networks a message: “Seven days ago my life changed. To those who are offended I humbly ask for forgiveness, forgiving all the criticism received.”

“Thanks to all the expressions of affection, support and respect, coming from the most diverse parts of the world from friends or even from people I don’t know. I’m happy! And without a doubt to this opportunity, as well as to all the others, to the ones that I dedicated myself to giving the best that I have, love, work and faith, I will honor her,” he concluded in the message.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.