Al-Jaber’s remarks, the appointed president of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), came during the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi, whose board of trustees is chaired.

Al-Jaber stressed that the energy transition should aim to make the planet “richer and healthier,” stressing the need to “combat climate change without slowing down the process of economic growth.”

“We need to lead a comprehensive energy transition that leaves no one behind, especially in the Global South,” Al Jaber said. “We need to make our planet both richer and healthier at the same time.”

Comprehensive solutions

Al-Jaber stressed the need to manage a process that “provides comprehensive solutions that leave no one behind, especially in the southern hemisphere,” noting the importance of “promoting economic growth on our planet simultaneously with improving the quality of life.”

“We need to avoid global warming of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius without slowing down economic growth,” he added.

Realistic look

Al-Jaber said that “COP 28” comes at a “pivotal moment,” noting that “2023 will be a distinguished year for the UAE and the world, as it is the year of sustainability in the United Arab Emirates, and in it we will host world delegations participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.” Climate COP28″.

He added, “As we realize the importance of the required work and the expected goals, the UAE aspires to play this role with a realistic outlook, a high sense of responsibility, and an awareness of the importance of speed in achievement.”