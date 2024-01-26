It was another one of those nights: a man driving 233 km/h while under the influence of alcohol. And yes, the driver's license will be confiscated, but the right to vote remains.

Driving too fast in the Netherlands is big business. In terms of income for the CIJB, it is wonderful, especially since you are not allowed to drive faster than 100 km/h. That was cleverly done. Just about the best weather conditions for riding, excellent asphalt, zero mountains and hardly any bends. And then you are allowed a maximum of 100 km/h. That's nice to cash in, of course

Fortunately, after 7:00 PM (and before 6:00 AM) you can drive the original speed of 120 km/h or even 130 km/h on many highways. Look, at least that's making some progress. But for last night's alcohol driver, that was not enough. The traffic police of The Hague were lasering last night at 3:00 am, near Delft.

Man drives 233 km/h

Now that is a fairly clear and wide highway, so it is not very strange that people drive a little faster there than allowed. Only 100 km/h was allowed on that specific section, but the car in question drove a little faster there: 233 km/h! After correction, 226 km/h remained.

The police then gave chase with the vehicle, but even with their fast Audi A6 (or did they happen to have one). skeere 2.0 diesel?) they could not catch up. Near Rijswijk the police came across some parts belonging to a car. In fact, belonging to the car they were chasing.

As it turned out, the person in question lost control of the car and crashed. His tire was also flat. It is not known whether the flat tire was the reason for the crash or the result of it.

Alcohol

The driver escaped unscathed, but he had to blow for a while. It turned out: he had too little blood in his alcohol. He blew the so-called 'A-indication' (of alcohol), after which he was arrested for driving under the influence. It was extensively tested at the agency and the result was 320Ugl.

For reference, the content should not exceed 220Ugl. You might think that that is only 1-2 drinks too much above the permitted blood alcohol content, but remember that alcohol breaks down slowly. So between the crazy ride, the crash and the transport to the office, there is time for the blood alcohol level to drop. And even then it is still too high.

The vehicle was seized due to the excessive alcohol content. The driver in question also received two citations. The first is for the speeding violation (126 km/h too fast) and the second for driving under the influence. .

Moral of the story: the police are also lasering at 3:00 am, so be careful. And drink before driving. Anyway, it is Dry January…

Photo credits: Traffic police The Hague

Moral of the story: the police are also lasering at 3:00 am, so be careful. And drink before driving. Anyway, it is Dry January…



