Bitter end for Busters Coffeethe coffee shop chain founded in Turin thirteen years ago and which wanted to be theMole Starbucks”. A few days ago, in fact, Vittoria Nosengo – delegate judge of the Turin court – has appointed Maurizio Gili commissioner of Busters srl whose liquidation has been declared while the creditors have been summoned on May 9th to examine the liabilities.

Bustersof which he is the sole director and controlling shareholder Sergio Garassinoasked the court to order the liquidation because, as stated in the appeal, “the company is in a state of irreversible insolvency” despite its four locations in Turin, one located in the central Piazza Statuto and the other three in via Cesare Battisti, Lungo Dora Siena and via Sant'Ottavio.

Busters was born with the brand “Busters Coffee” by the company established in May 2010 between Davide Damaso And Marco Mariottishares then taken over by Garassino who subsequently financed the company for 210 thousand euros. In 2022 Busters' gross revenues were 508 thousand euros but “the activity generates losses and there is no possibility of reversing this negative trend”, also due to the rise in the prices of raw materials and coffee. Thus, last October, with losses of 356 thousand euros (despite revenues of 530 thousand euros), the net worth became negative by 201 thousand euros.

At the start Busters Coffee had managed to make its turnover gallop with around one million euros in total revenues by serving 75 thousand espressos, 80 thousand American coffees, 20 thousand chocolates, 50 thousand summer milkshakes in one year. And then muffins, cookies, that is, the whole range that has made Anglo-Saxon coffee shops famous Costa Coffee, Black coffee and exactly Starbucks. Now the last coffee, very bitter.

