James Bernard Hendricks began in July of this year a journey from Austin, Texas, to take his father’s ashes to the Sierra Nevadain United States.

However, his trip could not end as he had planned, as he died suddenly shortly before completing his mission.

‘Travels with Neli: A final trip with my father’is what James called his latest blog and that he shared on his Facebook profile.

“I’m taking his ashes west to the Sierra Nevada, stopping at special places along the way“, he said about his first stop in the Caverns of Sonora.

Photo: James Bernard Hendricks

He visited Carlsbad Caverns, the Carlsbad City Public Library, the top of Pico Guadalupe (highest mountain in Texas), Roswell in New Mexico, Albuquerque, Shiprock, Pueblo Bonito in the Chaco Culture Historical Park, the cliff of Square Tower , and the south of the Grand Canyon.

Describing landscapes, the sky, plants, animals and even the history of each of the places he visited, James Bernard made a detailed diary of his trip, the last one with his father.



However, the last update he made to this was on July 28, with a photo of Interstate 70 towards Moab, Utah.

“Since I don’t have a traffic ticket reservation for Arches National Park, I’m going to be there at sunrise,” he said on his Facebook.

his last trip

Without knowing it, the man would also be making his last journey, because according to his sister’s statements to local media, on august 1 they found the body of james in utahafter allegedly having died of heat stroke.

The causes of his death are being investigated. by the authorities and the National Parks Service.

“He was loved by countless people because he was an unusually kind and sweet person who made friends easily,” Ruth Hendricks Brough told the San Antonio Express-News.

