A 40 year old man died after being attacked by a shark while fishing with his family in the waters of the Keppel Islands National Park, in the Great Barrier Reef northeast of Australia.

Some Australian media identified the deceased this Sunday as Luke Walforda Protestant pastor from the Australian town of Rockhampton, and the attack occurred on Saturday near Humpy Island.

The Queensland State Police, where the event occurred, indicated that Walford was bitten by the shark and died. in less than two hours due to his injuries, without the health services being able to do anything to save him.

Previously, there were seven more shark attacks this year in Australia, although none were fatal, according to Taronga Conservation Society Australia’s Australian Shark Incident Database.

The organism raises more than 1,230 shark attacks since he began quantifying these incidents in 1871 in Australia.

The sharks -especially the great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias)-, like crocodiles, there are two feared animals from Australia known for their sporadic attacks on humans, some of them fatal.