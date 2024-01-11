The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that the incidence of diabetes reached 11.8% of the total population of the country, according to the latest national survey conducted for the disease, while the head of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health in the Ministry, Dr. Buthaina Ben Balila, said: “Indicators show that infection rates The disease has declined significantly.”

Ben Balila explained, in press statements on the sidelines of an event she held to announce the achievement of the goals of the 100-day challenge within the government business accelerators program, which aimed to conduct 5,000 tests for early detection of diabetes nationwide, that the percentage of those classified as pre-diabetes is 11.7%. Their ages ranged between 47 and 59 years.

Ben Balila said, “The success of this campaign comes within the framework of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to raise the level of public health in society, and to enhance awareness of the importance of preventing non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, and its adoption was within the government business accelerators program, to confirm the importance of integration between federal government agencies.” And the local, private sector, and non-governmental institutions, which resulted in great achievement, achieving more than double the target, which contributes to enhancing the quality of healthy life at the state level, by encouraging community members to follow healthy lifestyles, in addition to focusing on the importance of early detection. About diseases, risk factors and close follow-up, to reach results and prevent chronic diseases before they occur.”

The national campaign included clinics in several primary health care centers affiliated with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health, and the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and also targeted several workplaces in the government and private sectors.