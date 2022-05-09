A father, whose name has not been released, He beat around 30 students at a school in Arizona, United States, for continuous threats and ill-treatment that his son received from his classmates.

According to local media reports such as the ‘Daily Mail’, the minor was being ‘bullied’ for some time and had recently threatened to rob him after school.

For this reason, the minor’s father decided enter school at lunchtime and confront those who bullied your child. Such was the situation, where around 30 students ended up fighting among themselves, that police intervention was required.

“The initial information we handled indicates that the suspect did not bring weapons to campus, no injuries or medical transports are reported,” Tucson Police reported on the day of the incident.

The father of the family was arrested at the time, but his sister, Rosalinda Martínez, who spoke with the newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, confirmed that he was only accused of interrupting classes and that he is now back at home with his family.

Martínez went on to say in the interview that: “The judge saw all the videos and understood the circumstances. He told her that things could have been done differently and avoided the whole thing.”

However, there have been problems in social networks, as some parents of the children involved assure that their children will need accompaniment and advice, since what they experienced could have been a traumatic experience.

In addition, parents comment that the Tucson Police, who attended the case, used pepper spray to end the dispute and did not allow medical aid to enter the school.

These statements have been denied by the Police, who commented to the ‘Daily Mail’: “We can confirm that nNo Tucson Police officer used any type of force, including pepper spray.”

Currently the authorities are investigating whether there was really use of pepper spray by other people and they are also waiting for what sanctions will face the father of the family who attacked minors by the school and, probably, by the parents of the other minors.

