A new case of inter-institutional violence haunts the image of the opposition in Mexico City, this time it is a man who was deprived of his liberty after allegedly receiving several death threats by the mayoress of Álvaro Obregón, Lia Limon.

This regarding the death of Dario Villeda de Rodriguezidentified as an alleged former employee of the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office and/or a merchant from the demarcation, whose death is presumed to have occurred after denouncing alleged corruption in ÁO.

The decision to end his life with a gunshot to his chest would not only have to do with the mayoress Lía Limón but also with Mariana Rodríguez Mier y Terán, general director of the ÁO Government.

In the recording made hours before ending his life, Darío announced that Lía Limón was supposedly forcing him to sign the installation of a cyclonic mesh that was achieved with a participatory budget and was not finished.

‘I found no way out of the damage they did to me’

“Because I did not find a way out of the damage that they caused me and my family for the simple fact of denouncing all the damn corruption,” said the man before depriving himself of life in a video that he recorded.

The film was to record the alleged circumstances that caused the death of Darío Villeda, this after he was part of a team that he believed would provide a good government to the demarcation.

“I accuse Mariana for everything that is experienced in commercial establishments, on public roads and the damn corruption in works, where they charge up to more than half a million pesos to tolerate them, (that) caused her great annoyance,” added the owner-merchant from a carnitas stand in the Paraíso neighborhood.

Apparently the internal threats managed to deprive the complainant of his source of employment last Wednesday, March 22, leaving five families jobless: his, his mother’s, brothers and nephews.

“The lady mayor, arrogantly, emphatically, it occurred to her to take my position as revenge, as punishment… she did it with intent, affecting my family.”

Darío’s mother, Verónica Rodríguez, held both officials of the Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office responsible for her son’s decision. “Who is going to give me back my son? They already achieved what they wanted ”, concluded the mother of the family.

