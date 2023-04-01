President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has avoided this Friday attending migrants from Ciudad Juárez who were demanding justice for the brutal fire in a building of the National Institute of Migration (Inami), which has left at least 39 dead and 17 seriously injured. The president was leaving a private meeting about the Welfare Banks in the border city when some of the migrants and activists stood in front of his truck to prevent him from leaving without giving answers. The president has not commented on the incident, he has only pointed out to one of the protesters: “It seems to me that Maru sent you”, in reference to the PAN governor of Chihuahua, Maru Campos.

The fire on Monday in a federal control center is one of the greatest tragedies of the López Obrador administration. The migrants were locked in a cell when the fire broke out. None of the guards or government officials opened the gate for them, as seen in a security camera video. The Secretary of Public Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, pointed out in the same vein at a press conference: “Nobody was able to open the door.”

The investigation, carried out by the Attorney General of the Republic, points to three federal workers, two security guards and a migrant as responsible. He accuses them of the crimes of homicide and injuries. Five arrest warrants have already been released. The president pointed out on Tuesday that the migrants had caused the fire by burning some mats as a form of protest because they were going to be deported. There are still no answers as to how the detainees got the spark, nor whether the guards received any instructions not to open the padlock that had the migrants locked up.

In this week’s press conferences, from Mexico City, the president has assured that the Inami tragedy was not going to go unpunished. This same Friday, López Obrador defined the Juárez fire as one of the most difficult moments of his government: “How painful this case has been, that is, for many people, and I confess, it has hurt me a lot, it has damaged me (…) it broke my soul”. However, hours later, the president experienced a tense situation in which his truck tried to move forward, pushing the protesters, while the migrants shouted for justice around them.

