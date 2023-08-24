And Manchester City announced that the 29-year-old player had extended his contract for a season, to expire in June 2026.

Silva joined the Citizens from Monaco in 2017.

Silva has played 308 matches with Manchester City so far.

Scored 55 goals and provided 59 assists.

Tournaments for Manchester City contributed by Silva:

He contributed to the team winning 14 titles, most notably the European Champions League last June.

Silva expressed his happiness at extending his experience with the English team, noting that winning the treble in the last season was “very special.”

The Portuguese international referred to his relationship with manager Pep Guardiola and his teammates, saying, “I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans, and I hope we can make more wonderful memories in the coming years,” according to the club’s website.