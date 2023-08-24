Basketball World Cup | Shocking situation in Japan: The Slovenian megastar was suddenly asked to speak Finnish

Luka Dončić is among the five best players in the world and the Slovenian superstar is the number one player at the World Cup. On Thursday morning, he was woken up by an alarm about a missile strike.

Okinawa

Slovene and the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic didn’t worry about anything on the basketball court. Dončić, 24, is a master at breaking down opposition defenses with his physicality, skill and intelligence.

Dončić makes the basket from almost anywhere, but his danger is accentuated because he is such a good passer.

Dončić knows how to find a free player, whatever the opponent’s defensive model and defensive player.

But on Thursday, one of the five best basketball players in the world was taken aback – to raise his eyebrows and say: “sorry, what?”

of Japan The press conference of the Slovenian national team before the World Cup was held in the Okinawa arena, where Dončić visited.

“Next we switch [haastatteluvastausten] from English to Finnish,” the interviewer of the international basketball association FIBA ​​said.

Dončić didn’t seem ready to screw up, so the interviewer corrected that he meant Slovenia.

Sanoma asked Dončić, the best player of the World Cup, perhaps the second hardest ball player of the World Cup, Finland Lauri from Markkase.

Markkanen is the number one player in the E group in the games starting on Friday, Dončić in the F group starting on Saturday.

Markkanen, 26, represents the Utah Jazz in the NBA, Dončić the Dallas Mavericks, who play in the same western division.

“Lauri is a fantastic player. Last season he rose to a whole new level, even though he has been a good player for a long time. Utah gave him a chance, which Lauri took advantage of. It’s been an honor to play against him and see his development,” Dončić said politely.

At the end of Thursday’s practice, the Slovenian team threw throws from half the field… See also Russia Six killed in fire at Russian Armed Forces Research Center - a chemical plant caught fire at the same time

…when the ball went into the bag, it smiled.

Dončić and countless others staying in Okinawa awaited a frightening awakening between Wednesday and Thursday night.

The phones rang as a sign of alarm and told in warning messages that North Korea had launched a missile, due to which the buildings had to be evacuated.

Where the missile was headed, or where exactly it was necessary to evacuate, remained open. Soon the phones received a message that “the missile has passed, and there is no more danger”.

Dončić was one of those who woke up to the alarms that started at four in the morning.

“I didn’t get much sleep, but I’m happy to be here. I was scared, according to my phone, a missile was coming,” Dončić said.

The last years of the Slovenian national team have been eventful. The passionate basketball nation won the young Dončić and his wedding as the number one player by Goran Dragić leading to European Championship gold in 2017, but the country qualified from the World Cup held two years later, because the qualifiers played in the middle of the club season inoculated from Slovenia, among other things, its number one stars from the lineup.

In last year’s European Championship, Slovenia, led by Dončić, was defeated by Poland in the quarterfinals. Relying too much on one superstar backfired in Berlin.