Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A subject caused damage to a car in an attempted robbery that happened yesterday afternoon in the Agustín Melgar alley between Santos Degollado and Emiliano Zapata, in the first square of the city of Los Mochis.

The report to 911 was at 4:30 p.m. when the affected person heard a noise and left a home. The person responsible, when discovered, managed to flee.

A preventive municipal agent came to collect data.

