For those who don’t know, Maluma 28 years old, he is on vacation in Dubai where he has shared on social networks how he has spent it and as a true world star he has squandered money like the greats, since he has spent a million dollars a day in the majestic place.

According to the journalist Shanik Berman, the Colombian singer has spent a million dollars a day in exclusive places in Dubai, such as private parties, very expensive jewelery that is very emblematic of that place, as well as silverware with the face of Maluma, to this the people who accompany him are added.

And it is that for a long time the interpreter of 4 Babys has given himself a personal space to enjoy life as it is, because tours and concerts often absorb time for singers who spend it traveling, so they rarely enjoy of the places, that is why the singer paused to return more loaded than ever.

In Maluma’s recent publications you can see how he enjoys the company of his friends on the dance floor and he really looks very happy, so many could remember the birthday parties he had.

“It’s good that he spends it if I win it!”, “He earned it, he enjoys it, and if he goes bankrupt he will suffer it”, “If he has the money, then let him take advantage of it, but hopefully in For a few more years, you don’t need wool and wander around like many artists who even walk on the street like vagabonds,” the networks write to Maluma.

It should be mentioned that the Colombian has also been away from scandals for a long time, because a few years ago his name was always in the headlines due to various controversies or situations that were rare for many, but today things have changed for the artist.

It is worth mentioning that Maluma apparently continues in his relationship with Susana Gómez, because for some time he has been seen with the beautiful girl about whom little is known.

