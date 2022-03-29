Radio messages from which compliments arrive towards the opponent who has just beaten you; chatting in the back of the podium and in front of the cameras; interviews in which we talk about mutual respect and esteem. There are still 21 races to be proved wrong, but the duel between Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappenwhich seems destined to characterize the world championship contest for the 2022 season, is for the moment developing under the banner of maximum fairness. A completely different tenor compared to what we saw last, when the confrontation between the Dutchman – then world champion at the end of the year – and Lewis Hamilton had been affected by an opposition that almost seems to result in the personal between the two antagonists.

True, the relationship between the seven-time world champion and the native of Hasselt exploded after the events at Silverstone, but even in the first races of the season it was difficult to see the two contenders exchanging anything more than a greeting. Between the # 1 of the Circus and the talent of Ferrari, however, the human dynamics are completely different. The two stopped to chat for several minutes after the GP in both Bahrain and Jeddah, despite the victory of one coinciding with the burning defeat of the other. For years, a possible head-to-head confrontation for the title between the Monegasque and the Dutch has been anticipated and many have gone to find their ancient antipathy in the time of karting. Fortunately, however, people evolve and mature over time.

Now Verstappen and Leclerc look definitely more close-knit outside the circuits and this for the moment is being reflected in impeccable conduct on the track. No dirty maneuvers, no contact over the limit. It is true that we are only at the dawn of the season, but it is equally clear that two intelligent guys like them have certainly already guessed that this challenge will last for the entire championship. Thus, if many had compared the confrontation between Hamilton and Verstappen to that – unfortunately lived for too little time – between Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacherthe challenge between Max and Charles seems to trace the confrontation between the German Kaiser himself and Mika Hakkinen.

There are many parallels. Leclerc and Verstappen are peers, born just 17 days apart, and the generational aspect seems to tie them a lot. The same was true for Schumacher and Hakkinen, who had been separated at the registry office for just over two months. The Finnish and the German, too, had had turbulent youth backgrounds. The most famous example is theMacau accident 1990, when a contact between the two gave the future Ferrari the victory, sending Hakkinen into a rage. In F1, however, the dynamics of their rivalry softened a lot.

Between 1998 and 2001, when they shared two titles each and monopolized the F1 panorama, mutual respect never failed, quite the contrary. The conversation between the two remained iconic after the Spa GP in 2000, but for example also in 1998 – at Suzuka – Schumacher was the first to celebrate the title won by his rival at his own expense. “When we challenged each other on the track the fights were always fair“Recalled Hakkinen in an interview with the official F1 channel in 2019. The hope is that this level of competition and sportsmanship can also be continued by Leclerc and Verstappen, today more than ever the two brighter headlights of the new generation of pilots.