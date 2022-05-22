IS Majorca is played the permanence at the farewell evening in El Sadar. Osasuna has the homework done for a long time and will only make an effort to pay a unforgettable goodbye to well-loved players like Ramalho, Inigo Perez, Manu Sanchez and, above all, the great captain and red legend Hello. There will be tears and the Balearic team hopes that they are not on their part: it depends on themselves (follow the match live on AS.com).

slay has summoned the entire squad, since it has all available, and has not offered a single clue to about eleven. The only clear thing seems to be that they will play Oier and ten more. The nerves will be put by Mallorca.

The Basque Aguirre he doesn’t expect drama against a team he managed for four seasons. For this D-day, only missing the injured Ruiz de Galarreta and Greif. Sedlar and Amath, already recovered, are not there either. It is likely that the Aztec technician repeat eleven of the agonizing triumph in the extension time to Vallecano Ray in Son Moix, and the same system, with three plants, Raillo, Valjent and Oliván. The Mallorca has not won an home match throughout this year. His last victory as a visitor dates back to December 4, 2021, against Atlético.

The 500 followers of the Majorca who will accompany the team have received emails from the agency that organizes their trip to Pamplona advising them “not to walk through the abertzale area” of the Navarran capital. The recommendation emanates of the Ertzaintza. Fans traveling to the capital of Navarra had to report to Palma Airport at 01:30 am from Saturday to Sunday to fly to Vitoria, with scheduled arrival at 04:25. They have the 75 percent of the cost of the trip and the entrance to the stadium paid by the Balearic club.

An victory in Pamplona would determinant for their interests, although a draw or a defeat would force them to be slopes of what he does Cadiz during his visit to a Deportivo Alavés already relegated. The fight to avoid relegation will also be lived in the grenade field (37 points), where the locals will receive a Espanyol that nothing relevant is at stake.