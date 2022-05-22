Minister of Mines and Energy took office on May 11 amid pressure against the government over fuel prices.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, announced this Saturday (May 21, 2022) that he will no longer teach “for a while”. According to a post on your profile on twitterhe was a professor for 32 years and taught mathematics, physics, accounting, logical reasoning, computing and economics.

“In this record, I thank all the students who studied and trusted me. Thank you for allowing me this honor and for all that I have had the opportunity to teach and learn from you. God bless, enlighten and keep you in all your challenges and journeys in life.”wrote.

Sachsida taught economics at the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research) and was once a professor at the Catholic University of Brasília.

He was appointed minister on 11 May, having replaced Admiral Bento Albuquerque. Previously, Sachsida was head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy and was appointed to the new post by Minister Paulo Guedes.