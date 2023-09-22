Bamako (agencies)

The city of Timbuktu was subjected to a “terrorist” bombing, killing at least two people and wounding five others, the Malian army said in a statement yesterday.

The city in the north of the country is under siege imposed by terrorists, preventing tens of thousands of its residents from leaving and receiving supplies.

The statement said, “The city of Timbuktu was subjected to terrorist bombing. The provisional toll is two dead and five wounded.”

Two sources reported earlier that 3 people were killed, while a city official confirmed that “the terrorists fired 3 shells at Timbuktu, and at least 3 civilians were killed, including children.” This toll was confirmed by a source at the hospital.

On September 7, a terrorist attack killed dozens of civilians on the ferry “Timbuktu.”