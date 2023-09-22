Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Libyan government appointed by the House of Representatives announced the organization of an international conference in the city of Derna, east of the country, on October 10, to reconstruct the city and other damaged areas in Jabal al-Akhdar as a result of Storm “Daniel” that struck the country several days ago.

The Prime Minister-designate of the Libyan Parliament, Osama Hammad, who heads the Supreme Committee for Emergency and Rapid Response, called on the international community to participate in the activities of the conference, which will present modern and rapid visions for the reconstruction of the city and the affected cities and regions, including rebuilding roads and dams that protect cities from any natural disasters. Like what happened in the last few days.

Hammad said that his government “took the necessary steps to address the devastating repercussions resulting from Daniel,” which led to a large number of casualties and unprecedented destruction of the infrastructure of the city of Derna and some of its neighboring cities and regions.

He explained that the government appointed by Parliament, through all its executive tools, and with the support of the General Command of the Libyan Army, began rescue and relief operations, recovering victims, and resolving the necessary and urgent bottlenecks in the field of roads, electricity, and other vital facilities.

In turn, the director of the Red Crescent Society in Derna, Fariha Al-Marimi, confirmed in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the city needs psychological support, especially for the families that survived the disaster, in addition to providing material and in-kind assistance to the Libyans in Derna who are demanding the need to end favoritism, and the need to There will be international intervention to save the city.

She explained that relief teams affiliated with the Libyan Red Crescent are delivering urgent aid to survivors of food and drink, pointing out that drinking water is contaminated, whether in homes or wells, and bottled water is being drank until the water pollution crisis is addressed.