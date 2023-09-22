Today, Friday, Mali’s military junta leader, Assimi Goeta, pledged to eliminate terrorist groups in the country.

During a speech on Independence Day, Goeta acknowledged the difficulty of the task entrusted to his government.

Mali, located in West Africa, gained independence from France in 1960.

Earlier this month, the military junta decided to cancel the country’s Independence Day celebrations, and ordered the government to allocate funds from these celebrations to help the victims of a recent series of attacks launched by armed groups, and their families.

Mali has been witnessing terrorist acts since 2012, which later spread to Niger and Burkina Faso.

“The security situation is definitely tense,” Goeta said, adding, “Mali will regain its sovereignty over its entire territory and will provide our people with basic social services.”