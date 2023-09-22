Creatures similar to worms They were found inside a chocolate eggso the family wanted to warn other parents to carefully review the sweets of their children.

A peaceful day of shopping at Choice The Discount Store in Upper Coomera on the Gold Coast turned into a traumatic experience for Clive Henare and his daughter when they acquired a chocolate egg with the packaging of the popular children’s program Cocomelon.

What seemed to be a delicious candy It turned into a nightmare when the little girl started screaming after having consumed half of the egg.

“He was in shock, tears and saliva were running down his face,” Henare told NCA Newswire. The girl, visibly frightened, described seeing “white pieces” in the chocolatewhich turned out to be worm-like creatures.

“I was really scared, so I looked around the chocolate and I saw them move, so I threw it across the room,” said the girl, who was shocked by the experience.

At first, Clive Henare He thought his daughter was imagining things, but upon closer inspection, he was stunned to see that the creatures actually came out of the chocolate.

“I looked and didn’t see anything… but then they started coming out of the chocolate,” he explained. The situation became even more terrifying when her daughter revealed that she had consumed at least one of the creatures while she was eating. the chocolate.

The father immediately returned to the store, where the manager apologized and offered a refund, although Henare emphasized that his main concern was to prevent another child from going through a similar experience.

The store responded by immediately removing Cocomelon chocolate eggs from their shelves as a precaution.