The Nielsen study: also considering the official profiles of the two clubs, Napoli-Milan was the match with the second most interactions – 11 million – this season after Napoli-Juve (15 million)

There was a moment in which the curtain – a soft term compared to the grim and threatening looks of those directly involved – surpassed even the super performance of Milan for interest, for which it was not enough to crash Napoli at home: at a certain point the showcase took the Maldini-Spalletti quarrel. Situations that have always happened in football, but which in this case have been immortalized by the cameras. And this, however, does not happen often. After the match Spalletti fully explained his version of the facts, Maldini kept faith with his proverbial reserve without making any comments, but in the meantime the respective peoples went wild. Indeed, given the celebrity of the characters, the altercation soon crossed the borders of the Rossoneri and Neapolitan world. See also Milan, what a sprint! Alba Berlin folded with an amazing final

Quotes — This is confirmed by social interactions, a useful thermometer for understanding the extent of a fact. An analysis by Nielsen – platforms analysed: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram – shows that there were over 60,000 contents relating to the match, counting the various hashtags and keywords relating to the match. Total interactions during the match: 6.94 million and one of the most significant interaction peaks is precisely related to the Spalletti-Maldini clash, with over 620 thousand interactions. So about 10% of the total interactions generated during the game. Spalletti was cited about 15,000 times during the match, Maldini about 12,000 (together with Diaz and Leao they were the most cited characters ever).

On official profiles — Widening the horizon to the official profiles of the two clubs, this Napoli-Milan is positioned in second place – in the current season – in the ranking of the matches that have generated the highest level of interactions on the day of the match, with around 11 million (the first we find Napoli-Juve 5-1 with about 15 million interactions). During the weekend – from Friday to Sunday – Milan also “won” on social media. Looking at the official Instagram channels of the two teams, there are over 3.5 million interactions for the AC Milan club against the 245,000 for the Azzurri. See also Milan, the incredible comeback is not enough: Real 75-73 wins

April 5th – 9pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Maldini #Spalletti #social #networks #crazy #interactions