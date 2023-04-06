Near the crash site of a Ukrainian light aircraft in the Bryansk region, an automatic weapon was found covered with earth. This was announced on Wednesday, April 5, by a source of Izvestia.

In addition, ammunition and the pilot’s bulletproof vest were found near the aircraft.

According to the source, employees of the National Guard quickly arrived at the scene after reports of the crash. They blocked the area and detained the pilot, who tried to hide in the forest.

The interlocutor noted that the Ukrainian acted on the instructions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). After the arrest, the pilot was handed over to the FSB.

According to preliminary information, he carried out a reconnaissance flight at an ultra-low altitude.

Izvestia also has footage of the interrogation of the detainee. According to the man, he allegedly did not know that he was flying to the territory of Russia. The pilot was given the task of flying at low altitude behind the leader and photographing what he would say. For the work done, he was promised 50 thousand hryvnias (about 109 thousand rubles). At the same time, the Ukrainian claims that he is not a military man.

A Ukrainian light aircraft crashed in the Bryansk region earlier in the day. In relation to the detained pilot, a trial will be held, the results of which will make a procedural decision.