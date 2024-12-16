The popularity of Malcolm in the Middle has expanded far beyond its end in 2006, after seven seasons and 151 episodes issued in Fox. That is to say, of course this series created by Linwood Boomer was immensely popular during its career that began in 2000, but its cultural relevance has remained intact thanks to twists such as the presence of Bryan Cranston aboard Breaking Bad (a very different and dark series, but maintaining black humor), or simply the memory of its characters.

It is a very lucrative memory now that we are witnessing a revival of certain key series from the early 2000s, as illustrated by the recent revival announcements of Prison Break or, more recently, that of scrubs with Bill Lawrence in front. This is how to contextualize a shocking advertisement Disney Branded Television that collects Variety.

And it is that Malcolm in the Middle is going to come back. Boomer is preparing four new episodeswithin an ambitious revival that does not have a release date but has confirmed part of the original cast: that is, Frankie Muniz along with his parents in fiction.

Hence the aforementioned Cranston returns as Hal and Jane Kaczmarek like Lois, in the absence of knowing if Malcolm’s brothers will also be there: Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan and Christopher Masterson. Be that as it may, the miniseries is underway and this is its synopsis: “Malcolm and his family are dragged into chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their family’s party. 40th anniversary wedding.” Ayo Davisas president ofe Disney Branded Televisionhas been more explicit when confirming the news.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a historical comedy that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and closeness,” we read in their statement. “Their hilarious and heartfelt portrait of a chaotic and lovable family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we are thrilled to welcome the original cast to relive that magic. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, jokes and mayhem that fans loved, along with a few surprises that remind us why this series is so timeless”.

