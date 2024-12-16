Jordi Ribera has carried out his revolution in the Hispanics in view of the 2025 World Cup, which will be held between January 14 and February 2 in Denmark, Croatia and Norway. The Sarrià de Ter coach has called up seven young people for the world championship who should be the spearhead of the renewal, and the future backbone of the team: the Blaugrana Djordje and Petar Cikusa, and Ian Barrufet, Ferran Castillo, Jan Gurri and the rookies Víctor Romero and Carlos Álvarez, who debuted in October in the two qualifying matches for the 2026 European Championship.

seven young people

Ribera trusts in the nerve and quality of the Cikusa brothers, Ian Barrufet, Ferran Castillo, Jan Gurri, Víctor Romero and Carlos Álvarez

Jordi Ribera, who was renewed as coach until the 2028 Los Angeles Games, will have to do without one of the 19 players before traveling to the World Cup. You can try them in the preparation phase between January 2 and 12, which includes the International Tournament in Spain.

Those summoned by Ribera to prepare for the 2025 World Cup RFEBM

The squad is made up of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas (Barça) and Sergey Hernández (Magdeburg) as goalkeepers; the centre-backs Ian Tarrafeta (Pays d’Aix UC), Petar Cikusa (Barça) and Ferran Castillo (Fraikin Granollers); the full-backs Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce), Imanol Garciandia (Pick Szeged), Djordje Cikusa (Montpellier), Jan Gurri (Sporting), Agustín Casado (Veszprém) and Daniel Dujshebaev (Kielce); the wingers Kauldi Odriozola (Nantes), Aleix Gómez (Barça), Miguel Sánchez-Migallón (Benfica), Daniel Fernández (Stuttgart) and Ian Barrufet (Melsungen); and the pivots Abel Serdio (Wisla Plock), Víctor Romero (Fraikin Granollers) and Javi Rodríguez (Barça).





