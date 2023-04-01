Malaysia has condemned in the strongest terms the repeated vile attacks against the Quran in Denmark following the recent incident.
The State Department said a similar attack was carried out on March 24, stressing that such an abhorrent crime against the Quran carried out during Ramadan was “a flagrant disregard for the sensitivities of Muslims around the world.”
“We call on the Danish government not to classify this heinous crime as freedom of expression, with the need to take immediate action against the perpetrators of spreading hatred and inciting violence,” the ministry added on Twitter.
