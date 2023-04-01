The General gives Apple the snub in favor of Android.

Infotainment in cars has really become a thing in the last two or three decades. In the mid-1990s it started with navigation in Japanese Mercedes W140 S-Classes in particular. The idea of ​​such a digital map in your car has existed at least since Goldfinger in the 60s. But suddenly sci-fi had become reality. Although those early systems were not necessarily the epitome of user-friendliness.

And actually, that problem has never completely gone away. Of course, most infotainment units in modern cars are ‘fine’ to operate. But for all sorts of reasons, it’s still mostly subpar compared to your phone. Because he no longer suffers laypoor resolutions and connectivity issues.

Ferrari has therefore taken the inspired decision not to install a standard navi in ​​the Purosangue at all. Instead, Fezza assumes that you link your iPhone to the car. The displays are made to properly display Carplay.

General Motors, on the other hand, is taking a different route. Where The General indicated a few years ago that it was fully committed to Carplay, they are now going completely in the other direction. Carplay will no longer be supported in the future EVs of the brand (and let’s face it, these are the spearheads nowadays). Instead, GM is going all out for a built-in system based on Android Auto. The Chevrolet Blazer for model year 2024 is the first to go for the axe.

The reasons for this are surprisingly transparent, but not necessarily pleasant for the consumer. Android Auto would give GM more options to collect data about the use of the car. GM also foresees opportunities to sell subscriptions, worth USD 20 to 25 billion per year from 2030. No small beer.

But yes, that is especially nice for shareholders. Does the customer also benefit from it? Meh, possibly. GM thinks it can better develop Super Cruise (autonomous driving) in collaboration with giant Google. For what it’s worth.

It is not the case that GM leaves customers with an iPhone completely out in the cold. You can still make phone calls or listen to your music from your iPhone using blue tooth. Or you can buy a GM product with a combustion engine. Remarkably they will continue to support Carplay. Then buy?

