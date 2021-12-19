Malaysia Heavy rains raised floods in Malaysia, tens of thousands evacuated from their homes

In the state of Selangor, for example, it rained as much on Saturday as it would normally rain in about a month.

More than 20,000 People have been forced to leave their homes due to heavy rains in Malaysia, according to Reuters and AFP. Estimates of the number of evacuees vary. According to Reuters, there are more than 21,000 of them, according to AFP more than 29,000.

Prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakobin in the state of Selangor, for example, it rained as much on Saturday as it would normally rain in about a month.

The rains that began on Friday morning have lifted large-scale floods that, according to AFP, have flooded several urban areas. You have also had to be shut down.

Evacuated has been moved to temporary accommodation. However, people are still besieged by the flood, and more than 66,000 people from the police, the military and rescue services have been called in for relief work, Reuters says.

Malaysian state BernamaAccording to the news agency, the country’s administration has set aside about 100 million Malaysian ringgits, or about 21 million euros, for renovation work.