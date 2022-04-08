Today, Malaysian authorities are searching for three missing divers, including a 14-year-old Dutch boy and his 46-year-old British father, for the third day in a row.

According to multiple sources, including France24, is the name of 14-year-old Dutchman Nathan Renze Chesters. His father would be Adrian Peter Chesters, according to, among others, the BBC† working at Shell as an engineer. The third missing is Alexia Alexandra Molina, an 18-year-old French woman.

The trio was accompanied during the dive by 35-year-old Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem. She was discovered yesterday by a passing boat and taken out of the water by helicopter. She was flown to a hospital on the mainland for a check-up. Her condition is stable. The group went scuba diving on Wednesday at the island of Tokong Sanggol, about 15 kilometers from the coast. After a forty minute dive, they surfaced, but their boat was nowhere to be seen. Police revealed that the captain of the boat that took them to the diving area has been arrested after testing positive for drugs. See also Russia decided to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine

A map showing the locations of rescue teams helping to find the missing divers. © AFP



Safe above water

After the rescue of the diving instructor, local authorities expressed hopes of finding the other missing divers. According to the instructor, the other three divers surfaced safely on Wednesday afternoon, but were then separated by the strong current. “Based on her story, the conclusion is that the three others managed to surface,” said Police Chief Cyril Edward Nuing yesterday. “With their full equipment and experience, we believe there is a good chance of to be found alive.” Helicopters, boats and 90 rescue workers, including 30 divers, are involved in the search for the three missing persons.

Hope for the best

The family of the missing French woman also says they are hopeful. “We hear from experienced divers that the situation is positive,” her mother, Esther Molina, told AFP news agency. “They are above water, hopefully they are still together.” See also The central government will finance a third of the relocations of La Cañada The woman’s mother is in the coastal town of Mersing, which forms the basis for the searches. “We hope for the best. She’s a strong girl, she can do this.” She added that the authorities are in good contact with her about the search and that they are working efficiently.

Alexandre Molina (center) and Esther Molina (second from right), parents of the missing French woman Alexia Alexandra Molina look at the map during the search for their daughter. © AFP

