Three Italian teams in the final in the European cups are “an extraordinary commercial for Italian football”. This was stated by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, from the terrace of Casa Italia during his visit to Villa Borghese for the 90th CSIO in Piazza di Siena. “Not even the greatest optimist could have imagined a similar result – he explains -, enriched by the fact that there was another Italian semi-finalist in the Champions League and yet another in the Europa League. The auction for the sale of television rights will start shortly and, given the globalization of this type of match with many connected countries, Italian football is in great need of results like this”.