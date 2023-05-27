HS Helsinki | The Käpylä ticket kiosk opened after a break of years: “Fantastic”

The people of Käpylä were delighted that the kiosk opened its doors again. “I thought everything would be sold out in the first hour,” described one of the organizers.

I’m visiting the ticket kiosk on the edge of Meurmani Park was crowded on Saturday when the kiosk opened its doors after a break of a few years.

Around three in the afternoon, there were twenty people in line at the kiosk. There were also plenty of people in the park listening to live music, which was also served at the opening event.

Oskari Eskola said that he was on a bike run and decided to come to the kiosk to meet his friends.

“Community and cultures got me there. I myself have spent more time at Kallio’s lippakiosk”, Eskola summed up.

Live music was played in the park.

Oskari Eskola ordered coffee and cola.

People who live near the lippakiosk and those who queued there Katariina Nyman and Sanna Ripatti-Ojala were delighted that the kiosk opened its doors again.

“It’s fantastic that the kiosk is open again. We want to support its activities by visiting here”, stated Nyman and Ripatti-Ojala.

“You can see familiar people at the kiosk, and the people of Käpyl got a much-needed collective,” added Nyman.

Ripatti-Ojala said that she plans to give her children money so that they would buy ice cream from the kiosk.

Katariina Nyman (left) and Sanna Ripatti-Ojala live near the ticket kiosk.

Leena Rautjärvi was also in the kiosk queue. He moved near the Käpylä kiosk after the kiosk had last been open.

“When the kiosk was closed, it seemed like a mysterious place. Now that it’s open, there will definitely be business there,” Rautjärvi said.

Leena Rautjärvi moved to Käpylä after the kiosk was last open in 2019.

Kiosk of keepers Atte Lehtniittu had time to briefly tell about his mood during his vacation from sales work.

“The group has been excited that the kiosk is open again. So far, there has been enough to sell. I thought that everything would be sold out in the first hour”, Lehtiniittu said around three in the afternoon.

Käpylä’s lippa kiosk was last open in 2019. After that, the operation suffered from financial difficulties, and the Helsinki District Court confirmed the termination of the land lease and ordered the kiosk building to be foreclosed.

Now there is a new company behind the kiosk. The kiosk has been bought by Kunnon muutto from Käpylä, which offered young people the opportunity to run a kiosk. The kiosk is run in addition to Lehtiniitu Edvin Snellman and Tekla Kaasalainen.

Opening ceremony after Käpylä’s ticket kiosk is open from Tuesday to Sunday from ten in the morning to eight in the evening.

“The purpose is to run the kiosk this year until school starts,” Lehtiniittu said on Saturday.

Correction May 27, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.: The story originally stated that Oskari Eskola lives in Kallio. However, he does not live in Kallio.