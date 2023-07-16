The presentation of EA Sports FC 24 not only has it aroused a lot of interest among football fans in the gaming field, but it has also caused a whole series of criticisms about the faces of the players featured on the official cover. In this sense Electronic Arts has decided to respond to such criticisms.

There cover of the Ultimate Edition by EA Sports FC 24 is a virtual group photo of footballers past and present. Among the most well-known faces on the cover we find football players such as Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Ronaldinho, Pele And Andrea Pirlo.

Shortly after the reveal of the aforementioned cover, fans criticized the faces of the athletes by calling them funny and unrealistic. Unconvincing polygonal player models consequently sparked concern about EA Sports FC 24’s graphics but the executive producer of Electronic Arts, John Shepherdspecified that the cover it does not reflect the final quality of the game:

We are doing everything to improve the appearance of the players in order to make them look like their real-life counterparts. The graphics of the game will be great.

Shepard also specified that creating the cover proved to be quite complex due to the numerous licenses required. In the light of this detail it cannot be excluded that some players were entered at the last moment.

Finally, we remind you that the release of EA Sports FC 24 is scheduled for September 29, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.