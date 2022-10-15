It seems that the popularity of Makima, one of the main characters of chainsaw manis used by a cosplayer to draw the attention of fans.

In this case it is Oz Cosplay, who in addition to dressing up as the most diverse characters, also sings. So she decided to combine the cosplay with the song on her TikTok account.

Two of his videos have become relevant in the eyes of fans with very popular songs.

The first one is You take advantage of Grupo Limite, where she takes the place of Alicia Villareal, and the second The guy from apartment 512 of the missing interpreter Selena.

As you can see she is dressed as Makima. That is why she wears a long-sleeved white shirt as well as black suit pants and a tie of the same color. She likewise has a red wig with a braid. So you can recreate this character from the manga and anime.

In this case he added a pair of glasses but that is not necessary to play Makima from chainsaw man. It seems that Oz Cosplay has been mixing cosplay and live performance for some time.

In his Facebook account he has many more videos and photos of his activities. It seems that fans like this peculiar mix in which Latin music enters the scene, which does not have much to do with this popular series.

When did the Chainsaw Man anime start and where can it be seen?

the anime of chainsaw man began broadcasting from last October 11 in Japan. Thanks to Crunchyroll, which handles simulcast or simultaneous transmission, it is available from that date in its catalog.

Each new episode of this animated adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work will hit the service starting at 9:00 a.m. PDT. That is, from 11:00 am according to the time of central Mexico as well as Peru.

So in order to enjoy it, it is necessary for everyone to make the adjustment corresponding to their time zone. As the weeks go by, in addition to the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles, there will be others with dubbing.

Among the languages ​​handled will be Latin Spanish, but the actors who will be in charge of interpreting the characters are not yet known.

