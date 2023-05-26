It’s nice weather to buy a nice roadster. How about a Z8, for example?

In this time of busy and noisy BMWdesigns, it is a relief to see a Z8 again. There is not too much line on this car and the proportions are beautifully classic. In addition, it is a nice hat-tick towards the iconic 507. In short: a very nice piece of design by Henrik Fisker.

The Z8 was a homage to an iconic car, but the Z8 has everything it takes to become an icon itself. We already mentioned the timeless design. Add to that the limited production numbers and a role as a James Bond car and you have all the ingredients for a future classic.

The engine is a bit less exotic than the appearance, but that is not a disadvantage at all. The Z8 is powered by the S62 V8, which we know from the E39 M5. It also produces 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque in the Z8 and is always linked to a manual gearbox.

Henrik Fisker has been widely praised for its exterior design, but the Scott Lempert has also done its job with verve. He was responsible for the interior, which is also very special. This is full of special details, such as the retro spokes of the steering wheel and the logo between the seats. The fact that the instruments are in the middle of the dashboard may not be very practical, but it is unique.

Finished in Sport Red, the interior is very special. This is also an excellent combination with Titanium Silver. We see that with this Dutch copy, which is currently being auctioned at Collecting Cars.

This Z8 is not only beautifully executed, but also equipped with the so-called Performance Package, consisting of a strut bridge and support bearings. This promotes stiffness and prevents problems with the shock absorber suspension, which otherwise lurk.

The car still has a modest mileage, with just under 50,000 km on the clock. This Z8 is in the hands of the third owner, who has owned the car for 16 years. But now it’s time for a new owner. Maybe you are. You can bid on this immaculate BMW Z8 until 7.35 pm on Tuesday Collecting Cars.

Collecting Cars is an international auction platform that is also active in the Netherlands. Auction your car free of charge and without hassle via Collecting Cars!

This article Make an offer on this wonderful retro roadster appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#offer #wonderful #retro #roadster