Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The “Make a Wish” Foundation, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command represented by the Department of Protocol and Public Relations, and the Al Ain Police Directorate, was keen to make the heart of the 3-year-old child happy by owning an electric car bearing the police logo, which occupies a great position and great love in Omar’s heart. It came in the presence of Captain Fahd Muhammad Al Hammadi, First Lieutenant Salem Muhammad Al Kaabi, and First Lieutenant Abdul Wahab Salem Al Hajri.

The fulfillment of Child Omar’s wish coincided with the Foundation’s participation in the international celebrations of the International Day of Security, which falls on April 29 each year. And the surprises that ignited happiness and joy in Omar’s heart continued, starting with the arrival of the “Make A Wish” team to his family’s house, carrying a police uniform. The second surprise was the arrival of a team of police cars to his door, where they exchanged the military salute and took him to inspect the police car from the inside and experience turning on the lights. When he got out of the car, the surprise was great and overwhelming, making words of joy fly with Omar’s innocent looks at the electric car he had always dreamed of bearing the police logo, so he hurried to try it in the yard in front of his family’s house.

The “Make a Wish” team thanked and appreciated the Abu Dhabi Police and its keenness to promote feelings of happiness, hope and joy in the hearts of members of society, stressing that fulfilling wishes leaves a wonderful impact on the hearts of children with serious diseases in the long run, and makes them feel distinguished and happy to make more effort in their journey. difficult treatment.