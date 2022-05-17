The mechanical keyboard hobby can be overwhelming (and expensive) to get into, but it doesn’t have to be. There are lots of great quality products out there for you to start building your own keyboard without breaking the bank.

One of the best manufacturers for budget mechanical keyboards is Royal Kludge, who have a large range of hot-swappable mechanical keyboards that come in every size you could look for and are really easy to customize.

Right now at Amazon, there are discounts on lots of Royal Kludge keyboards so it’s a great time to get started in making your own keyboard. The RK keyboards are really good value for money without customizing as well, so these make a great choice if you’re just looking for a new keyboard.

Royal Kludge Keyboard Deals

The keyboard I’d recommend for most people is the RK84, which is a 75 per cent keyboard that still gives you a full row of function keys, arrow keys, and home keys while still being much smaller than a full-size keyboard. You can save 10 percent on the RK84 when you click the voucher on Amazon.

There’s lots of other sizes on sale too. If you want a really small keyboard then there’s the Digital Foundry-approved RK61, and the RK68. There’s also the tenkeyless Sink87G which doesn’t have the number pad on the right side, and there’s also the full-size RK920 for those who need every key available.

All of the RK keyboards have RGB with lots of different lighting settings, but it’s not per-key customizable. They also all connect wirelessly via a 2.4GHz connector or bluetooth (except the RK920), and come with a USB-C cable to charge or connect to your PC. Any of these will be great to type with and have a choice of Royal Kludge’s own blue, red, and brown switches.

