The Brazilian trade balance registered a surplus of US$ 2.709 billion in the first two weeks of May. Exports totaled US$ 14.078 billion, while imports reached US$ 11.369 billion. Data were released by the Ministry of Economy on Monday (May 16, 2022). Here’s the intact of the report (162 KB).

In the 1st week of May, the surplus was US$ 2.213 billion, with exports of US$ 7.615 billion and imports of US$ 5.401 billion. In the 2nd week, the surplus was US$ 495.7 million, with exports of US$ 6.463 billion and imports of US$ 5.968 billion.

The daily average of exports increased by 12.8% in the first two weeks of May compared to the same period in 2021. Imports increased by 35.2%.

In the year, the accumulated balance is positive at US$ 22.894 billion, with exports totaling US$ 115.517 billion and imports, US$ 92.623 billion.

In the accumulated until the 2nd week of May 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, the performance of exports and imports by sector by the daily average was: