The president of the MDB, Whale Rossi (SP), said this Monday (11.Apr.2022), that there is a large majority formed in his party in favor of his own candidacy. The acronym has as a pre-candidate for president to senator Simone Tebet (MS).

“The MDB is a democratic party. Make decisions by majority, and respect minorities. For months, even with regional differences, there has been a vast majority in favor of their own candidacy”, wrote Rossi on Twitter.

Here is the publication:

Recently, the group made up of the MDB, PSDB, União Brasil and Cidadania announced that it intends to launch the single candidate of the 3rd way on May 18, 2022. Two criteria have already been defined to arrive at a name: intention of votes and number of votes in the last elections.

Among the pre-candidates, in addition to Tebet, João Doria is the name of the PSDB. União Brasil will announce its on April 14 – the party president, Luciano Bivaris the one who is most likely to be chosen.

Lula tries to support the MDB

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) is in Brasília and, this Monday (11.Apr.2022), will have dinner with MDB politicians at the house of the former president of the Senate Eunício Oliveira (EC).

The meeting must have emedebistas opposed to Tebet’s pre-candidacy. In October 2021, Lula also attended a dinner with chiefs from Rossi’s party.