The Calasparra City Council has awarded the management of the Cueva del Puerto for the next ten years to the companies Técnicas Mineras Santa Marta and Qalat Naturaleza y Aventura, municipal sources reported. The proposal, approved by the Plenary, includes actions by the concessionaires worth more than 200,000 euros to improve interior lighting, the installation of a Wi-Fi network, environmental sensors for air quality, as well as workshops , sports visits, a marketing plan and the launch of a cafeteria. The equipment of a store, the improvement of the video surveillance service and the conditioning of the access road to the cave are also contemplated.

The mayor of Calasparra, Teresa García, expressed her satisfaction with the concession and explained that “it is an ambitious project that will provide great benefits to the municipality, since the Cueva del Puerto is one of the most important underground cavities in our country. ».

The Cueva del Puerto is the underground cavity with the longest horizontal route in the Region. Discovered and explored 60 years ago, it is famous for the spectacular nature and abundance of speleothems, stalactites and stalagmites with a great diversity of lava flows, tubiforms and different colored karst formations that decorate its different rooms and galleries.