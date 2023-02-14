Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Majed Thani, the current player of Bani Yas Club and loaned from Shabab Al-Ahly, retained the title of “Men’s Volleyball League” for the second season in a row, after he was crowned a few days ago with “Al-Samawi” in the league shield “for the 2022-2023 season, at the expense of his former team, Shabab Al-Ahly, after winning 3 2- In the second leg of the final, which is the second consecutive title for Majed after the first with “Al-Fursan” in the last season 2021-2022.

Majid Thani, 40, succeeded in leading his current team, Al-Samawi, to regain the league title, which has been absent from the coffers of his current team since the last coronation in 2017-2018, after a long marathon in which Bani Yas played 18 matches from the first round to the final, which was held in the first-leg system. And back.

And the successful loan experience of Majid Thani repeated the scenario of Muhammad Shaml, the current captain of the Al Ain plane, and the former player of Al-Ahly youth, after he launched his career in the ranks of the “leader” for 16 consecutive seasons, during which he won 13 titles, before moving in July 2020 to the ranks of the “Al-Fursan” on On loan, where he was crowned with the “Al-Fursan” with three titles, including the double of His Highness the President’s Cup, and the Cup of His Highness the Vice-President of the State, for the 2020-2021 season, in addition to the General League title for the 2021-2022 season.

And the “veteran” Majed Thani returned the reasons for crowning “Al-Samawi” with the league title, after God’s success, to the great support of the club’s board of directors, and explained: “The great efforts to manage the club’s games company, and the qualitative polarizations at the level of national and professional players, contributed effectively to the excellence of the performance of And the team’s results in the season, to crown the efforts with the league title,” pointing out that his role as a “prepared” player is inseparable from the rest of his teammates’ efforts.

And about the circumstances of his transfer to Bani Yas coming from Shabab Al-Ahly, after he was crowned with the latter in the league title last season as well after about a full decade since the last coronation in the name of Al-Shabab in the 2009-2010 season, noting that the last title in the name of Al-Ahly Club dates back to the 1986-1987 season, saying: “Al-Fursan is my home, and I had the opportunity to play on loan with Al-Samawi, and I did not hesitate to go through a new experience, sympathetic to the desire of managing my current team and the cooperation of Al-Ahly youth management.”

The current loan experience is the second in the professional career of Majid Thani in the volleyball stadiums, after he had previously played on loan with Al Ain in the 2017-2018 season, where he was crowned with the “leader” in the most expensive title “President’s Cup” for the first time after nearly 22 years, and added: “I had In the first loan experience, by contributing to returning my team to the podiums with the most expensive title after an absence of many years, before the same scenario was repeated in my current experience with Al-Samawi.

Majid Thani revealed that his professional career in sports began directly through the game of volleyball, unlike most players who switched from playing other sports to the plane, and explained: “My beginning was from Al Ahmadiya School in Dubai, where I had the opportunity to play in the youth club after a visit from My coaches and game scouts at the time were touring government schools in search of young talents.

He added, “I have achieved a lot during my career with the game since my first season in 1993 until now, by winning about 18 titles. Bani Yas is eligible to compete for the rest of the local season titles in the Super Cup, and the most expensive championship, the “President’s Cup”, respectively.

Majed Thani saw that winning the league shield represents an incentive for Al-Samawi before his upcoming participation in the Arab Club Championship, which Egypt will host from February 18 to March 3, with the participation of 16 teams. The strength and value of the participating clubs”, pointing out that the compressed scheduling of the championship matches increases the difficulty of the expected entitlement.

The draw for the Arab championship placed the Bani Yas team in the second group with Al-Wakra of Qatar, Al-Kuwait Al-Kuwait, and Al-Suwaihli Al-Libi, and “Al-Samawi” will launch its matches in the championship on February 20 against Kuwait, in Cairo International Stadium.

