The pain and agony of the mother of little Eduard, the 4-year-old boy who died in the serious accident: he is in a state of shock

For the little one’s family Edward, the 4-year-old boy who died after an accident with his mother, is a truly heartbreaking moment. The mother who was driving the vehicle and who had a blackout due to her tiredness is in a state of great shock.

The two had just gotten out of the hospital, as the child had one strange cough and his mother had brought him there to try and give him the necessary care.

However, after spending one night there, they were on their way home. The stylish woman was driving hers BMW X1 and she was almost home, just missing 1km. When suddenly the unthinkable happened.

Nicole originally from the Czech Republic, had a fell asleep. She lost control of her car and after she went off the road, she collided into a tree which runs along the road.

Two Mom workers who were behind them and witnessed the accident, are immediately intervened. They pulled the little one out of the car and took turns waiting for help revive him.

But it is only after arriving at the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso that the doctors could not help but ascertain his death. The baby didn’t make it to to survive.

The torture of Eduard’s mother in the hospital

The mother did not report severe bruises after the accident. However, she is still hospitalized but she is in a state of shock. The Husband in a short interview with The Gazettea local newspaper, said:

I’m here with her. I won’t leave her alone, we still don’t know when they will release her. Luckily she has no serious injuries. Our life is turned upside down. We want to rest easy and believe that our baby will follow us forever.

In the meantime, the prosecutor’s office is about to open a investigation file for the traffic offense. The mother will be entered in the register of suspects as a due deed. The thing that the investigators want to understand is the speed to which he proceeded with the vehicle, which perhaps could have influenced the death of the 4-year-old boy.