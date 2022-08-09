Moscow, Russia.- Anastasiia Zhurbenko left her thousands of followers speechless that she falls in love with, day and night in the social networksafter presenting a tender video in which she revealed her tremendous curves and part of her rear by using a daring cosplay of ‘Supergirl’.

To russian model she loves to feel like a hero, so at various times, she loves to model all kinds of clothes that are on fire on the internet. Now, her disguise allowed her to see a little more than her account and Anastasiia herself gave her “fans” a hand.

With background music Zhurbenko began to be a naughty girl by arranging her blonde hair while on her beautiful face there was a look that made locals and strangers unnerve, as she gave permission to glimpse each area that captures the view of those who like it just by seeing it .

In the first seconds of filming Anastasia Zhurbenko He is in front of his cell phone, but, in the next few seconds, he shook Instagram by being on his left flank, to make visible his defined buttocks that hypnotize half the world.

The short video increases the reactions of the people and the love towards the Russian girl who falls in love with her single smile, the same one that she gave in another publication while she continued in her golden moment as “Supergirl”, saving hearts and the affection of her public.

We recommend you read

Anastasiia Zhurbenko is a lovely lady who loves to create content, especially in TikTok, where he gives classes on how to speak Russian. Her favorite hobby is going to the gym to look much more attractive than she already is when she dazzles in all kinds of swimsuits. She has been living in for a long time Mexico and has spoken as a loyal follower of Monterey Striped.