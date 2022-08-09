





According to new research, there are at least 65 different creatures, including humans, that can laugh, but among animals, laughter is something more literal and communicates something like “this is playtime”, something that humans don’t. , where laughing has immense meanings, ranging from nervousness to pure joy.

According to Ars Technica, laughter is most commonly found in primates, but has also been observed in distant relatives such as birds. It’s unclear whether this is because laughter has appeared several times over the course of evolution or if it’s more widespread and we just don’t notice it.

To arrive at this number, Sasha Winkler, a doctoral student in the department of anthropology at the University of Los Angeles, researched the sounds made by animals during their play. In her investigation, she came across quite old documents and immense difficulties, since this type of vocalizations have not been extensively studied between species.

“Maybe a lot of animals have playful vocalizations but they are really silent,” Winkler told Ars Technica. “We just need to study them better.”

Not all of these noises sound like human laughter – or even the kind of “laughs” of many other primates, he said. The Rocky Mountain moose, for example, makes a sort of squeal. On the other hand, a hyena’s characteristic laugh may sound eerily like a human laugh, but it’s not a sign of play.

According to Winkler, animals often use these playful vocalizations to indicate that they are not acting aggressively during fights or other “violent” interactions.

“[Algumas ações] can be interpreted as aggression. Vocalization helps to signal during this interaction that “I’m not actually going to bite your neck. This will just be a simulated bite.”

With these vocalizations, the species issue a kind of warning not to turn the interaction into real aggression.

Among some species on the list, such as dogs, there are also other play indicators. Dogs do a characteristic “bow” before playing with their peers and also adopt a distinctive type of panting.

The list of animals that “laugh” is made up mostly of primates, but there are a few other mammals on the list, such as the degu – whose laugh is described as purring or mumbling – and the killer whale. There are even three birds on the list, such as the kea parrot, which uses playful vocalizations discovered in 2017.

Winkler told the same publication that understanding animal laughter can help us understand the origins of human laughter. Laughter in humans performs several other functions in addition to play, such as indicating membership in a group.

The researcher concludes that there may be more species with this characteristic but that have not yet been studied.







