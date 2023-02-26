Mexico.- Maite Perroni continues to work hard despite her pregnancy. He is currently on a media tour for the premiere of his new series for Netflix, Tríada, which launched its first episode on February 22, as well as the promotion of his tour with RBD, which will begin on August 25 in El Paso, Texas.

During a recent interview that the Mexican actress and singer had with a Brazilian media outlet was questioned about how she will start the tour while pregnant and when explaining it, a small detail came out and it is that he ended up accidentally revealing his daughter’s name.

“And how is the pregnant tour going to be?” Asked the interviewer. “Well no, for the tour I’ll have Leah with me“Maite Perroni replied, revealing the name of her eldest daughter and unleashing tenderness among her followers.

The daughter of Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar will be called LeahWell, that’s how the artist revealed it during a recent interview, leaving everyone delighted with the name lesson, because they found it very cute and also unique.

Everything seems to indicate that the baby of Maite and Andrés I would be born in the month of AprilWell, according to the accounts, it would be the approximate date, in addition, Dulce María also revealed that it would be the month of her birth, this during an interview with the Hoy program, where she allegedly told it by accident.