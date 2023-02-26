Former head of the US State Department Condoleezza Rice doubts the future entry of Ukraine into NATO

Former US State Department Secretary Condoleezza Rice in an interview with CBS News doubted Ukraine’s future accession to NATO, specifying that Kyiv would still need certain security agreements.

“Some form of security arrangements with Ukraine will be needed in the future, and it’s probably worth starting to work on that now,” the former secretary of state said.

For the time being, NATO is protected, Rice said, while Ukraine remains a “vacuum” in Europe. She added that regardless of the actions of the alliance, it is necessary to make sure that this “vacuum” does not exist in the future.

The former head of the State Department doubted that the political bloc would apply the fifth article of the treaty, but confirmed that Kyiv and NATO are, in fact, very strong allies, and this trend will continue in the future.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are already in fact a NATO army, as the country is actively implementing the alliance’s standards and using its military equipment.