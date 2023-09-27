Mexican actress and singer Maite Perronialong with his dear friends Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann, returned to the stage for one last RBD world tour, which has been a great challenge, since a few years ago she became the mother of a girl named Lia, the result of her marriage to television producer Andrés Tovar. Through social networks, the interpreter has received some criticism for her physical appearance after giving birth.

In an interview for the program “Primer Impacto” on the American network Univision, Maite Perroni40 years old, responded to those criticisms with a powerful and plausible message of self-love. The journalist Michelle Galván told her: “hey, then they say: ‘she still has the kilos of her (after the birth of her daughter)'”, to which the vocalist of RBD He responded: “I have many and what does it matter?”

Maite Perroni highlighted the importance of embracing and accepting ourselves as we are“as human beings in our processes and in our moments, and what is better than giving life, it doesn’t matter if you look more cheeky, less cheeky, with more, with less, in life we ​​go through different stages and I think we have to learn to embrace and accept who we are.

In addition, Maite Perroni expressed that we live in a world full of so many stereotypesthat suddenly we have to follow, “everything that is established out there, in so many images, in so many photos, on Instagrams, I am in a personal process of getting back to myself and taking care of myself, of being comfortable with myself, but at the same time enjoying and enjoying a lot, if there is a market, if there is no market, if there is a papada, there is no papada, what does it matter, that is, it is the least important thing.”

During this interview, Maite Perroniaccompanied by Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez, highlighted that currently, married to Andrés Tovaras first time mom and of return to the stage with RBDis experiencing “a moment of great personal and professional fulfillment.”

